Meet the woman behind the viral ExBoyfriendList, aka the “TripAdvisor for exes” that lets you rate bad boyfriends
Have you ever wanted to warn other women about your toxic ex? Stylist sat down with Tracy Tegan, the creator of the “TripAdvisor for exes” that allows you to do just that.
Unless you’re one of the lucky ones, everyone has a bad breakup story. Maybe you were brutally dumped or they ended up not being the person you thought they were, it’s likely you’ve told your friends the tale time and time again on late nights across bottles of wine.
So what if there was a way to share your experience and potentially avoid others going through the same pain?
Enter the ExBoyfriendList. “We all have that loser ex we want to warn others about, and now you can do just that,” the site’s own description reads. “This is your very own bad boyfriend database.”
Fascinatingly, users can search an ex’s name to find out if he’s already on the list or report him if he’s not. Think of it like a TripAdvisor for bad boyfriends with the sisterly energy of your girls’ group chat.
“Cheated on me with my best friend. But I’m happy to say he ended up cheating on her too with his neighbour. Once a cheater, always a cheater,” one recent entry reads.
Names and cities are allowed to be shared publicly, alongside their occupation, but their home addresses, phone numbers, email address and companies must be kept private in accordance with US law (where the site is run from).
While the site has gained notoriety and attracted its share of criticism in recent years, it’s evolved over nearly two decades. Back in 1997, its founder, Houston-based Tracy Tegan created the website under the name mensuck.com after watching her younger sister go through a particularly bad breakup.
“I kept saying to her: ‘Men suck, they just suck,’ and I thought it would be funny to see if the domain was available – and it was,” she tells Stylist.
Tegan says she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with the site at first, but she did know that she wanted it to be an online community for women.
“I wanted to create a safe place for women to talk about their experiences,” she explains. “It wasn’t as much about bashing men as it was empowering women and allowing them to express themselves. I like helping girls out. I wanted to give them an ear and let them know that they’re not alone. Breakups are hard and it’s horrible when you feel like it’s the worst thing that has ever happened to you.”
The site later became Girl Power Girl Strong, which currently hosts the list, and is a self-described global movement to effect social change.
While it feels distinctly feminist, there is naturally a protective aspect too, though Tegan is adamant that the site’s focus is less about warning women about men as it is giving them space to vent their bad experiences. However, the site has now become somewhat synonymous with women sharing potential red flags and unsavoury experiences in order to keep others safe, be it emotionally or physically.
“We have had someone contact us and thank us because she found her boyfriend at the time had been reported to the site by a previous partner for taking photos of her while she slept,” Tegan admits. “So she’d been alerted to his behaviour by another woman through the database.”
But while the site is largely deemed as a positive space for and by women, how do the men listed respond?
According to Tegan, the response from women has been overwhelmingly supportive, but men often say it’s ‘gone too far’. “But for what?” Tegan asks. “Allowing women to talk about their relationship? We don’t allow them to post truly identifying information besides his name, but we do let them share and own their story,” she says.
There are rules around what can be posted and the site moderators clearly state that all information must be truthful. “Talk about what your ex-boyfriend did to you but don’t make up lies. Come on, you are better than that. Tell your story and give out respectful and limited details, keeping in mind that you give enough to raise red flags for the person reading it,” the site reads.
Complaints mainly come from the current girlfriends of the men listed. “About five or six times a year, I would say, someone contacts us to take down a post about their partner, but rarely do we hear from the men themselves,” she adds. However, she stresses that the platform is about inviting conversation and allows anyone, including the men highlighted, to comment and respond. “I actually invite and encourage men to respond to posts they don’t agree with, but they choose not to.”
And when asked whether she would deem an ExGirlfriendList site fair, she says the idea was inspired by another site that “ranked women”. “It isn’t like these sites that men create about women don’t exist; they do, in their thousands,” she says. “It’s all in the context. It just happens to be that the one in the media right now is centred around men.”
Regardless of the criticism, there’s clearly an appetite for a warts-and-all relationship platform like ExBoyfriendList. Tegan shares that while she used to receive a couple of submissions a month, she currently has hundreds of entries in a queue to be published.
And she has no plans to slow down. “I expand and grow, bringing on more people to help and building our YouTube channel,” she says. “And a lot of people have asked us for an ExBoyfriendList mobile app.” However, the process is currently encountering some legal complications.
But what we do know is that Tegan and the women she supports won’t stop the database unless they have to.
As she puts it herself: “It is such a wonderful experience and I really want to continue it for as long as possible.”
