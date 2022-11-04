According to Tegan, the response from women has been overwhelmingly supportive, but men often say it’s ‘gone too far’. “But for what?” Tegan asks. “Allowing women to talk about their relationship? We don’t allow them to post truly identifying information besides his name, but we do let them share and own their story,” she says.

There are rules around what can be posted and the site moderators clearly state that all information must be truthful. “Talk about what your ex-boyfriend did to you but don’t make up lies. Come on, you are better than that. Tell your story and give out respectful and limited details, keeping in mind that you give enough to raise red flags for the person reading it,” the site reads.

Complaints mainly come from the current girlfriends of the men listed. “About five or six times a year, I would say, someone contacts us to take down a post about their partner, but rarely do we hear from the men themselves,” she adds. However, she stresses that the platform is about inviting conversation and allows anyone, including the men highlighted, to comment and respond. “I actually invite and encourage men to respond to posts they don’t agree with, but they choose not to.”

And when asked whether she would deem an ExGirlfriendList site fair, she says the idea was inspired by another site that “ranked women”. “It isn’t like these sites that men create about women don’t exist; they do, in their thousands,” she says. “It’s all in the context. It just happens to be that the one in the media right now is centred around men.”