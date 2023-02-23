Meet the women sending their bad dates and ghosters ‘exit surveys’

This was the case for 27-year-old Stef Dag, whose post-date feedback survey went viral on TikTok after sharing that she was ghosted by the same guy twice and wanted to do something about it. “Rather than do my usual breakup routine (wallow, create a false narrative in my head, publicly post his name and address online), I decided to take back some control and just go straight to the perpetrator for answers. I had nothing to lose,” Stef recalls.

While her survey asked for self-reflective feedback such as: “Please provide a sentence on why you did it [ghost],” she also provided sarcastic, flippant answer prompts like: “You were intimidated by my beauty,” or “I’m too good for you.” Comedic and contemptuous in nature as it may be, the prompts aimed to embarrass the respondent and remind him that people are worth more than being ghosted with no explanation.

“I think the girlies are absolutely fed up with non-committal, wishy-washy men. More importantly, we’re bored with the behaviour. It’s not exciting, it’s not mysterious, it’s not hot: it’s actually a huge ick. I think these call-outs and surveys are a way for us to remind everyone that we’re not the punchline here,” Stef adds.

And she’s not the only one who feels this way. The TikTok post now stands at over 580,000 views, and the hashtag #PostDateSurvey has attracted over 769,000 visitors on the app. Not to mention #AntiGhosting, which has racked up a huge 4.9 million views.