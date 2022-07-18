For years, scientists have been fascinated with the connection between love and magic. One 1988 study found that women were more likely to use the word “magic” to describe falling in love, while men often described the same experience using words like “chemistry” or “electricity”, but nevertheless, this feeling of experiencing a spiritual connection was a common trend in romantic couples.

In a 2022 study, researchers from California tried to get to the bottom of why falling in love feels so magical.

“We hope that answering this question might offer some insight into the quandaries that have long plagued people in love,” wrote the researchers. “Should you blindly trust your heart to lead you to happiness, despite the chaos that’s as much part of love as bliss is? Or should you instead regard the tendency to magical thinking about love with scepticism, striving for rationality in the search for a fulfilling relationship?”