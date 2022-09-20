Go steady: in the first couple of months, a date once or twice a week is perfect to get to know someone without it spiralling. This gives both parties the chance to get to know one another, without moving too fast. If it does feel like it’s all going too fast, put on the breaks.

Make sure they tick your boxes: don’t let their behaviour cloud your vision. You know what you want out of a date, so make sure they’re ticking your non-negotiables. If the core stuff is there – putting the effort in, shared values, good chemistry – that’s what’s important.

Check in with yourself: sometimes, you might just not be compatible. Don’t use the feelings gap as an excuse if you’re actually not feeling it at all. If there isn’t any initial spark at any level, it’s unlikely to grow. So make sure to check in with yourself and be honest – finding out what you like is part of the dating experience.

Remember your worth: even with these steps for avoiding the feelings gap, you still might come across it. Whether your relationship makes it past the three-month mark or ends before, there isn’t always blame to assign. At the end of the day, keeping your sense of self-worth is of the utmost importance. Cheesy? Perhaps. But all the best things in life are.