While Feral Girl Summer tends to promote getting a little messy in the club, feral dating doesn’t just mean getting drunk and chaotic on your dates. According to Love Coach Persia Lawson, there are numerous ways to embrace feral dating in a more healthy way.

Be Yourself

“Forget about putting your best foot forwards on dates,” suggests Lawson. “Just be who you really are from the first point of contact. Imperfect authenticity is so much more attractive than a perfect façade.”

Encourage your date to be themselves

You can also help your date embrace the trend so that you’re on the same page. By showing up as you really are in romance, you automatically give your date permission to be who they really are, too,” she says. “However, you can encourage them further by asking feral-style questions on dates, such as: ‘What’s your worst habit?’”

Date how you want

Try to follow your gut instinct when dating rather than trying to follow a dating blueprint. “Forget all the traditional dating rules, feral dating is about deciding what works for you,” Lawson says.

Forget the timeline

“Lots of people have had to deal with the social and familial pressure to be in a relationship for too long, and it’s high time we did away with this pressure,” says Lawson. “Feral dating means you get to drown out any external noise around hitting romantic milestones.”

While it may not sound particularly appealing, feral dating may just be the trend we need. After a few years of being told that summer is all about being hot, maybe it’s high time we embraced our feral side – even on our dates.