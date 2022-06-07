There’s nothing quite like the feeling of romantic chemistry. Often, you can’t really explain it. You’re on a first date. The conversation is – objectively – mundane. The guy isn’t your typical ‘type’. But nevertheless, when you walk home later that evening, you have a grin plastered on your face and you feel as light as a feather. You felt an undeniable spark.

The concept of romantic chemistry has always been somewhat enigmatic to scientists. Studies have suggested that it’s something to do with the release of a cocktail of feel-good hormones. However, a new scientific study published in Scientific Reports indicates that there may be another reason for ‘the spark’.