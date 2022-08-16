Should ‘getting over someone’ always be the goal at the end of a relationship?

When I went through a break-up a couple of years ago, I struggled with the idea that getting over my ex was a box I needed to tick. I understood the reasoning behind it, but I also felt conflicted. Did I really need to rid myself of every positive association I had with my ex in order to move forward? Could I not appreciate some of the good parts of my relationship, while also knowing that the break-up was good for us? And did I really need to frame my newly single life through how I felt towards someone else?

I’m not the only one who feels this way. Fleurine Tideman, 29, from London, shares my discomfort around the idea that getting over someone is the only way to move forward after a relationship ends.

After her four-year relationship ended in April 2021, she realised she’d been dependent on her partner – and didn’t know who she was without the relationship. As such, Tideman believes that the idea of getting over someone or ‘moving on’ forces us to narrow in on the wrong thing entirely.