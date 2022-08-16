Should ‘getting over someone’ always be the goal at the end of a relationship?
The idea of ‘getting over someone’ is commonly associated with the end of a relationship – but should it be the standard we’re all chasing? Stylist investigates.
No matter how many times you’ve experienced it, navigating the end of a relationship is never easy. Having to say goodbye to someone you once imagined a future with is often heartbreaking, regardless of why the relationship ended in the first place.
But dealing with this initial pain is only the first hurdle. Your emotions may subside, but as time goes on, you’ll likely find yourself confronted by another challenge: moving on. It’s an expectation which haunts all newly single people at one point or another. Just when you start to feel OK, the idea of ‘getting over’ your ex and focusing on the future is thrust into your lap. Suddenly, you’re expected to forget that your past relationship ever existed – or at least be so angry and frustrated that the acceptance stage can’t be far away.
For some people, that’s relatively easy – if your relationship ended on negative terms, the idea of forgetting and moving on can feel like the only way forward. But should the idea of getting over someone be the goal everyone aspires to at the end of a relationship?
When I went through a break-up a couple of years ago, I struggled with the idea that getting over my ex was a box I needed to tick. I understood the reasoning behind it, but I also felt conflicted. Did I really need to rid myself of every positive association I had with my ex in order to move forward? Could I not appreciate some of the good parts of my relationship, while also knowing that the break-up was good for us? And did I really need to frame my newly single life through how I felt towards someone else?
I’m not the only one who feels this way. Fleurine Tideman, 29, from London, shares my discomfort around the idea that getting over someone is the only way to move forward after a relationship ends.
After her four-year relationship ended in April 2021, she realised she’d been dependent on her partner – and didn’t know who she was without the relationship. As such, Tideman believes that the idea of getting over someone or ‘moving on’ forces us to narrow in on the wrong thing entirely.
“I’m a big believer in focusing on yourself after a break-up rather than the other person,” she explains. “Instead of getting over them, it should be about discovering what makes you happy again.” In this way, Tideman believes the idea of getting over someone can actually be disruptive to the healing process.
“The rhetoric of getting over someone leads people to fill the gap with a new partner or hook-up, which I don’t think helps their healing in the long run. In my opinion, it’s better to fill the gap with yourself by learning who you are after the relationship. We need to take break-ups as a chance to fill ourselves again, without the influence of another.”
That isn’t to say it’s always a bad use of our energy. Sarah Woodward is a break-up and divorce coach who helps women navigate the end of their relationships. While Woodward believes that getting over a relationship is crucial, she thinks the way to do this is by focusing on ourselves rather than an ex.
“Really, it’s about getting over the heartbreak and other negative emotions associated with your breakup so that you can move on with your life. It’s not so much about the ex,” Woodward suggests. “In order to do that, you have to grieve the end of your relationship and that takes time. It’s about being able to process all the negative emotions leftover from your break-up so you can heal and come to terms with the end of the relationship.”
Similarly, Heather Garbutt, a love and relationships coach who helps clients to move past old relationships and find something new, agrees that, while getting over someone is a necessary part of a relationship ending, it doesn’t have to be a negative thing.
“When we end a relationship there are often feelings of loss, regret, sadness, hurt and anger, as well as unfinished business,” Garbutt explains. “Getting over someone means completing that unfinished business for yourself even if you’re not able to complete it with them.”
She continues: “A break-up is a real opportunity to grow and change. If we don’t get over the other person, we’re likely to find ourselves stuck in the same patterns we fell into before that will not be healthy for us and block us from having future healthy love.”
As such, Garbutt explains, we should treat the process of getting over someone as a process of reflection rather than action – a chance to sit back and think about what might have gone wrong in the past, and what we really want from the future.
“We want to be homing in on ourselves to identify what feelings and needs were not being acknowledged or expressed in the relationship,” she says.
“What was the mismatch? Were we dimming down our own lights in order to be acceptable in the relationship? Were we tolerating bad behaviour or behaving in ways we didn’t like? It’s this honest evaluation that will allow you to develop new relationship skills so that you don’t just repeat.”
While the concept of getting over someone may typically have been associated with revenge, anger and other negative emotions, the reality is a lot more complex. At the end of the day, the end of a relationship requires both parties to move on – but that doesn’t mean you have to rid yourself of every experience and memory you’ve made together.
In fact, thinking back to those moments – and the other parts of your relationship that weren’t so good – is a good way of identifying what you actually want from a future partner. And even if you’re not ready for a new relationship straight away, taking the time to reflect will give you the chance to learn new things about yourself. And isn’t it about time we all made space in our lives for that?
Images: Getty