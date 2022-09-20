Defined as instances where men react violently toward women who reject their expressions of romantic or sexual interest, the experience of “rejection violence” is not a new one. In 2019, actor Jameela Jamil tweeted about her negative experiences of rejecting unwanted advances, which prompted thousands of women to respond with their own anecdotes.

“Was out at the shops with my friend,” Jamil wrote. “Man ogles me. Man then approaches me to give me his number. I explain I have a boyfriend but thank him for the offer. Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then shouts at me that I’m low class,” she shared.

Indeed, in 2019 ABC News reported that women on dating apps are commonly being abused for simply saying no. A similar study by the US-based Pew Research Centre found nearly half of all women aged between 35 and 49 who used online dating had someone continue contact after they said they weren’t interested – nearly double the rate among men.