Ghosting – the act of breaking up with someone by stopping contact without warning – may just be one of the worst parts of modern dating.

The abruptness, wondering what went wrong and lack of closure can all be very painful to experience in a break-up where you just don’t know why it happened.

A millennial dating study by BankMyCell found that 29% of women say they have been ghosted during a short-term relationship, while 26% admit they themselves have ghosted someone.

The reasons for this behaviour are varied, with 50% saying they did so to avoid confrontation and 10% admitting it’s because their partner became too needy or clingy.

However, it could also be to do with our psychological make-up, as a new study has theorised that there are certain personality types that are more likely to ghost than others.