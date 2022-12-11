“No shagging, no facetiming exes”: Grace Campbell on her 2022 man ban

Content note: this article contains references to rape that readers may find upsetting.

At the beginning of this year, I decided to give up men. That sounds so dramatic. Obviously, I wasn’t planning on giving them up forever. No, men have and always will be my greatest passion.

Passion like the passion Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville have for football. That’s me, except the balls I’m talking about aren’t footballs, and there are no offside flags, only red ones.

I’ve always loved men. But at the beginning of 2022, I realised that I had an unhealthy need for their validation.

Not in a cute, Ariana-Grande-Needy way, but rather in a sending-hundreds-of-WhatsApp-messages-til-you-reply-to-me way.