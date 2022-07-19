Are we entering an era of ‘green dating’? Why singles are focusing on the environment more than ever
With more and more singles turning their focus to protecting the environment, the way we date is changing. Welcome to the era of green dating.
As the UK approaches a record-breaking heatwave this week, it’s hard to focus on anything but the ominous, looming fact that the climate crisis is progressing faster than most of us could have anticipated.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), three-quarters of adults worry about the future as a result of climate change. For many, the threat to our climate has driven drastic lifestyle changes, such as eating less meat, travelling less frequently or aiming to make sustainable shopping choices. And that’s not all — it seems that we are also changing our approach to dating, too.
Singles are turning their attention to the environment
As new data from dating app Bumble shows, the threat of climate change is spurring a new movement in the dating world: green dating.
According to the app, “environmentalism” has become one of the most common values listed on dating profiles. The app also found that more than half of daters are now more interested in ‘green’ dates, such as a walk in the park.
In response to the growing interest in green dating, Bumble is making it easier to connect with likeminded eco-conscious singles. “We’ve added badges and interests to profiles so that you can showcase your lifestyle, values, and causes you champion like environmentalism, human rights and feminism,” Naomi Walkland, head of Bumble UK & Ireland, said.
“Despite the challenges, we’ve seen a number of positive dating trends emerge from the pandemic and ‘green dating’ is one that we hope to see continue into 2022,” she added. “Now more than ever, people are looking to connect with those that share their values and priorities and it’s encouraging to see people thinking about how the environment is important in all aspects of their lives — including dating.”
Make your next date a little more green
According to relationship expert Callisto Adams, founder of HeTexted, there are a few ways you can make your dating life greener, including “going outdoors, having picnics or simple walks, taking a class that’s about an eco-friendly activity, going camping or hiking”.
It’s also worth chatting about your values when you meet a potential new partner to find out whether they share your concerns about the climate and are willing to make an effort with you.
At the end of the day, while the climate crisis can easily become an all-consuming concern, it is possible to make an effort in all aspects of your life – even your dating life. And the good news is a lot of other singles are doing it too.
Images: Getty