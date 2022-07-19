As the UK approaches a record-breaking heatwave this week, it’s hard to focus on anything but the ominous, looming fact that the climate crisis is progressing faster than most of us could have anticipated.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), three-quarters of adults worry about the future as a result of climate change. For many, the threat to our climate has driven drastic lifestyle changes, such as eating less meat, travelling less frequently or aiming to make sustainable shopping choices. And that’s not all — it seems that we are also changing our approach to dating, too.