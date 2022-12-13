I see. But doesn’t that make the whole experience feel a bit… clinical? Setting boundaries isn’t about taking the fun out of dating – it’s just about protecting yourself so you can actually enjoy yourself when you do meet new people. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it has the potential to make dating even more fun – but that’s just me.

Sure, but you don’t want to take it too far. I see what you mean. If, like me, you tend to have a pretty type A personality, it’s important to leave space for some spontaneity among your rules. For example, it’s OK to go on three spontaneous dates in a week if you really want to – guardrailing is just there to help you make those decisions more consciously.

Kind of like a… guard rail? I get why it’s called that now! The fact it’s taken you that long to catch on isn’t even that shocking to me any more.

You know what, I think it’s time we set some boundaries in our relationship. Gladly – but I don’t think there are enough guard rails in the world to protect me from your chaos.