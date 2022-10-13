‘Half-masting’ is the new dating trend making nuance cool again

Fine. Tell me more. Thank you. To summarise, half-masting is, as Fox puts it, about “a move from binary attitudes to more nuance”. In short, it’s about giving people the benefit of the doubt. For example, if someone does or says something that feels a bit off, you might take a back seat in the relationship for a while (by not actively organising dates or pushing things forward) while you consider whether said problem is a complete no-go or whether you’re just being dramatic.

I do have a tendency to do that. We all do – and that’s why half-masting is really cool. Life (and all the situations it throws at us) is rarely as simple as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ – and taking a step back to consider what has happened can give you the space to appreciate that.

How do you actually half-mast, though? It’s a difficult line to tread. You don’t want to ghost someone – after all, there’s a chance that the relationship may not be as doomed as you think – but you also don’t want to move the relationship forward any further. A good way to try it out could be reducing the amount of effort you put into the other person and taking that time back to think about where your feelings of discomfort are coming from. At the end of the day, it’s less about the other person and more about how you feel about their behaviour – is your reaction the result of anxiety or over-analysis, or is it a problem you won’t be able to get over?