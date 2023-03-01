Wait, so what does a hard launch actually consist of? There are no hard and fast rules for posting a hard launch – you just need to be prepared to ramp up the drama. Take the hard launch of Em Rata’s relationship with comedian Eric André (although according to recent reports, that might already be over). The photo, uploaded to André’s Instagram account, shows the pair posing nude alongside the caption ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’. Not only is there no doubt that the pair are a thing – a key element of the hard launch, I might add – but it’s also hilarious and over the top, perfect for grabbing people’s attention. The surprise element – which Lizzo also achieved with her hard launch grid post announcing her relationship with actor Mike Whyte – makes the whole thing even more of a *moment*. In short, it’s a whole production.

But do people really care about this? If the numbers are anything to go by, yes. The post of Ratajkowski and André has received over 640,000 likes and counting, and it quickly made its way around the internet after it was uploaded.

But I still don’t get it – why is seeing two people together so fascinating? It’s fun! A laugh! Good vibes! It’s not that deep. And after all, the world is a serious place – why shouldn’t we be able to make a big deal out of finding someone to love?