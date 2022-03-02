One of the vital components of any successful relationship is being able to get along.

It may sound obvious, but being able to work together rather than butting heads at every turn can make the challenge of navigating life side-by-side with someone a whole lot easier.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to see eye-to-eye with your partner 24/7. We all know those people who boast about never having had an argument with their partner, but the fact of the matter is that arguments are a normal part of any relationship.

And, while they’re unpleasant in the moment, they can lead to conversations that have the potential to make your bond with your partner even stronger.