There’s no ‘easy’ way to build a successful relationship. From setting healthy boundaries to knowing how to deal with disagreements, there are plenty of factors that play into whether or not a relationship will work out in the long run.

But once a relationship has gone on for a few years, it’s all too easy to lose track of how important these aspects of a partnership can be. In fact, as long as things are going *relatively* well, many of us wouldn’t sit down and think about what could be improved.

However, according to new research, taking that time to reflect could play an important part in a relationship’s longevity. The study, published by researchers at Wright State University, found that “romantic relationships may require regular health maintenance, to arrest and reverse an otherwise natural vulnerability to health decline over time”.