Name: hesidating

Meaning: taking an ultra-slow and cautious approach to dating, in order to make sure your time is spent on people you’re genuinely interested in.

Origin: hesidating is a term that was coined by the dating platform Match as part of its 2023 dating trend predictions. It’s reflective of our growing interest in slow living in other areas of our lives: when the outside world feels too fast and overwhelming, more people are feeling the need to consciously slow down and take their time.

So, what does hesidating actually entail? It’s really simple. To practise hesidating, all you need to do is give yourself time to breathe. Forget the days when you schedule three dates in one week or scheduled a second date before the first one was even over. Hesidating is all about dating with patience and giving yourself time to really think and feel.