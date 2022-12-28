As we near a new year of romantic successes and failures, many have taken to looking back on the highs and lows of their dating experiences in 2022.

Much like the delights of Spotify Wrapped, the idea of a ‘Dating Wrapped’ – a reflection of the best, worst and most hilarious dates we’ve been on this year – stormed TikTok.

And in a development that could be viewed as good or bad news for many, depending on how you look at it, you can now officially look back at your Hinge Wrapped for 2022.