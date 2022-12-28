The ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend is real - here’s how to find your Hinge Wrapped for 2022
Fancy looking back on the highs and lows of your year in online dating? Here’s how to do it, if you dare.
As we near a new year of romantic successes and failures, many have taken to looking back on the highs and lows of their dating experiences in 2022.
Much like the delights of Spotify Wrapped, the idea of a ‘Dating Wrapped’ – a reflection of the best, worst and most hilarious dates we’ve been on this year – stormed TikTok.
And in a development that could be viewed as good or bad news for many, depending on how you look at it, you can now officially look back at your Hinge Wrapped for 2022.
Created by Canadian software engineer Niko Draca rather than Hinge itself, Hinge Wrapped allows you to reflect on the highlights of your experience with the dating app this year.
Experts say that reflecting on what has worked (and what didn’t) in your dating life can be useful for moving forward. This is because it can help you recognise what you want from a partner and relationship, and perhaps avoid repeating some mistakes.
“Reflecting on your dating life can be extremely helpful, because it can help you to notice repeated patterns that you might want to address and identify choices you might have made differently in hindsight,” Rhian Kivits, a sex and relationships expert and Relate-qualified therapist, previously told Stylist. “You may even learn more about yourself, your preferences and style of dating or notice what kinds of people you’re attracting.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Hinge Wrapped, if you dare to discover it yourself.
How do I get my Hinge Wrapped?
- Follow this link to Hinge Wrapped, which is a website not an app. It will ask for data from your Hinge account, which you can get by going into Account Settings on the Hinge app and selecting Download My Data.
- Wait for Hinge to acknowledge your request.
- Your data should be sent over within 24 hours – it could take longer, depending on demand.
- Once you’ve been notified, your data will be available via link for 48 hours. So get on it, before your info expires.
- Download the link, which will contain a zip file.
- Upload this file to Hinge Wrapped.
What information does Hinge Wrapped give me?
- The total number of people you’ve encountered on Hinge, plus how many you’ve swiped right on.
- How many likes, matches and rejections you’ve received in 2022. Oof.
- The time of the day you send the most messages – midnight panic, anyone?
- The number of people you’ve spoken to, as well as how long these conversations lasted.
- Your longest conversation of 2022. Was this match a success or time waster?
- Your most-used emojis. Revealing.
- The words you used most with matches, made into a “word cloud”.
According to Hinge Wrapped, the project is open source, so you’re able to see how each element of your ‘Wrapped’ is calculated.
It’s like zooming in perilously close on every detail of your search for love this year. Enjoy!
Images: Getty/Stylist