Dating can be a nerve-wracking experience at the best of times, let alone when it’s been years since you last had to put yourself out there.

While the end of any relationship can be heartbreaking, trying to move on from a long-term relationship can be particularly difficult – not only does being single feel like unfamiliar territory, but the end of a relationship you thought would work out can really mess with your confidence.

However, just because you might be feeling a bit rusty, it doesn’t mean you won’t ever be able to enjoy dating again. So, to help you get back into the swing of things, we asked three relationship experts to share their top tips for getting back into the dating game.