“I’m a relationship expert – these are the 4 things I want everyone to know about finding love”

Dating may be fun, but it can also be stressful. Setting aside a little bit of time to connect with yourself and learn more about who you are inside will not only put you in a better position to know what you want, but it’ll also help to boost your confidence and resilience as you start your journey.

“The number one step would be to connect with yourself – and I mean that in a very specific way because there’s a lot of science behind this,” Schilling says. “One very simple way to do this is through journaling. For some people that might be having a little book where you write about your thoughts and feelings at the end of the day or it might be using an app.

“Writing about yourself is a good thing on its own, but journaling can also help you to identify patterns and become more self-aware – something that’s important when you want to find love.”

Journaling and identifying these patterns will also help you to uncover any unhelpful beliefs about love and relationships that you’ve been holding on to – for example, that you’re not loveable or that all relationships are doomed to fail. “At the end of every week, you can go back over your journal entries and look for those themes and core beliefs that are coming out,” Schilling adds.