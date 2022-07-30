If you’ve both decided that you want to give things a go, you may need to prepare for some long-distance courting.

To keep things on track and the initial flame alight, Dr West advises scheduling a weekly video call so you get some face-to-face time as this is when communication is best, and try to commit to taking it in turns to travel and visit each other regularly.

However, even with the best intentions and effort on both parts, not all loves are built to last, and you may reside yourself to the fact that things just won’t work back home.

What to do if things fizzle out

Breakups are always difficult, even if you haven’t been dating for that long, and saying goodbye to someone you had a special (albeit short) connection with can still be emotional.

Dr West explains that the best way of dealing with things is to enjoy it for what it was.

“Take a step back and just appreciate what a fun time you had with that person. It’s sad when good things come to an end, but the reason holiday flings are so exciting is because of the temporary escapism that they bring,” she continues. “Remember that even short term relationships can be a fulfilling and positive experience”.