How to make a holiday romance last longer, according to two relationship experts
Holiday romances don’t *have* to be doomed. Here’s how to make them work beyond the beach.
For most of us, being on holiday makes us feel like a different person. Freed from the overwhelm of our lives back home, we glow a little brighter, laugh a little louder and are hungrier for adventure once we reach sunnier climes.
Therefore it’s no wonder that one in four Britons now has a holiday romance during their lifetimes.
We often consider the holiday romance in the same fashion as a shooting star: a fleeting moment of wonder before the inevitable fade away. But can we actually make it work long-term with someone we met abroad, or are summer flings simply destined to be a loving memory?
“With technology granting us more ways than ever to keep romance sizzling long after summer has ended, the possibility of an ‘enduring summer romance’ feels in reach,” explains Jo Hemmings, Duolingo’s summer romance relationship coach and behavioural and media psychologist.
“It could be that while you just want a fling, your date might want something more long-lasting, or that you are future-goal oriented, but your partner shows no sign of wanting anything more than a bit of casual fun.
“Keep on top of how your partner feels and if you feel that they are looking for something more than you, make sure that you tell them, as kindly but as firmly as possible, that you don’t feel the same way. Alternatively, if they seem to only want something casual and you’re looking for more, the kindest thing you can do for your own self-care, however difficult it seems, is to walk away and don’t open yourself up to further hurt.”
For those seeking their share of summer love, dating app Bumble suggests that the top European cities for potential dalliances include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan, Paris and Dublin.
How to make a holiday romance last
According to Bumble’s sex and relationships expert, Dr Caroline West, the first step is establishing their situation.
“Ideally you need to be aware of your summer fling’s romantic position upfront, so you’re not potentially met with disappointment at the end of the trip,” she explains. “Are they already exploring a ‘situationship’ back home, or are they even looking for something more long term?”
Then, as in any good relationship, communication is key. “Before you say your bittersweet goodbyes at the end of the holiday, have an open conversation about whether they’d be keen to keep in touch and continue this journey with you,” Dr West suggests. “Knowing where you stand and being clear on whether this was an exciting whirlwind romance, or something a bit more serious, will leave you with better peace of mind.”
If you’ve both decided that you want to give things a go, you may need to prepare for some long-distance courting.
To keep things on track and the initial flame alight, Dr West advises scheduling a weekly video call so you get some face-to-face time as this is when communication is best, and try to commit to taking it in turns to travel and visit each other regularly.
However, even with the best intentions and effort on both parts, not all loves are built to last, and you may reside yourself to the fact that things just won’t work back home.
What to do if things fizzle out
Breakups are always difficult, even if you haven’t been dating for that long, and saying goodbye to someone you had a special (albeit short) connection with can still be emotional.
Dr West explains that the best way of dealing with things is to enjoy it for what it was.
“Take a step back and just appreciate what a fun time you had with that person. It’s sad when good things come to an end, but the reason holiday flings are so exciting is because of the temporary escapism that they bring,” she continues. “Remember that even short term relationships can be a fulfilling and positive experience”.
Like the sadness that hits after returning from a trip, the holiday romance blues can hit quickly, so it’s important to embrace being back to reality.
“Find the joy of being back in your usual surroundings rather than wishing you were still on holiday, like trying that new restaurant opening or taking a new, more scenic route to work,” West suggests.
If all else fails, get excited about your next adventure abroad to take your mind off things.
Images: Getty