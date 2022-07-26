How to navigate a relationship when one person loses their job

Of course, things might be a bit different if you live together (which is not the case for my boyfriend and me). This complicates things, as one person might have to put in more than the other. Roberts adds: “Living with your partner may add extra pressure if they then start to worry about your shared financial security. Try to tackle the problem together. If it is something you approach as a couple, then you are working as a team to help support each other – this shouldn’t leave you feeling isolated or shouldering a burden on your own.”

If you both live together, it might be useful to break down exactly how things are going to work going forward. Cobban advises: “Look at what each of you wants and needs moving forward. What are the expectations you have? Look at expectations around how time will be spent, how money will be spent and what the next steps and options might be.

“If one of you expects that the other will step in and cover the financial loss, how long are they prepared to do that for? To what degree? Will they expect to have a say in how money is spent? You may also need to have conversations around what might change. If you are no longer going to be able to pay for your weekly date night, talk about that!”

Ultimately, your partner loves and supports you, so it’s worth having those necessary conversations on how things will change and what you’re comfortable with. I know that in future I can ask my boyfriend for money. But for now, be it pride, be it independence or just an unwavering belief in my own credibility, I know I’ve got myself covered.