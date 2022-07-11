Jordi Sinclair, who founded Smudged Lipstick six years ago, says that their events don’t promise love. “We want people to have fun without any pressure to meet anybody. We wanted to create something more rock’n’roll than other companies – people that come to our events are up for something different rather than waiting for hosts to introduce them to somebody,” he says.

My first game is against a pilot who has good chat. I lose at Jenga, but mark down on the sheet we’ll all hand in at the end of the night that I’d like to be more than friends. The next few dates go well, with no awkward silences, but I don’t feel another spark until James*. We’re both into music and the conversation flows. The next day, Jordi emails me my matches. James is interested. When I work up the nerve, I’ll ask him out.

My final event of the experiment is at Goodness Gracious, a rooftop bar looking out across the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool. Workout gear on and yoga mat in hand, I get the lift to the top floor and see 30 people in their 20s and 30s stretched across the decking. We’re here for a yoga social run by Bored of Dating Apps. I’ve been feeling sick all day, worrying about what I should wear, who I’d talk to and whether my make-up was subtle but glowy enough, but I’m feeling a little bit more confident with each event I go to.

As I search for somewhere to unroll my mat, I spy a space in front of a cute guy with a great smile next to two women. I snag the space, and as much as I’d been dreading walking into the session alone, we quickly start talking about how we heard about the event (Instagram), the weather (of course) and how good we are at tree pose (variable).

After the yoga session, we all grab a rooftop drink. One turns into three, which ends up with the group belting out Man, I Feel Like A Woman at a dive bar karaoke. My throat was hoarse from singing and laughing, and everyone exchanged Instagram handles. It was so nice to be around a group of single people who didn’t have to rush home to partners or children and to flirt without checking for wedding rings.

Bored of Dating Apps founder Jessica Evans started her in-person events in January and says they’re about connecting with people away from social media and solo swiping on the sofa. “We host hikes, yoga nights, supper clubs and trips away,” Jessica shares, aiming to build a lifestyle that’s better for singles’ mental health. “People have had enough of ghosting and breadcrumbing.” For Jessica’s events, friendship is just as important as romance: “I miss those friendships where you can go out for drinks at the drop of a hat or have a spontaneous girls’ weekend,” she explains. “I’ve found a lot of my friends are at school runs, baby sensory classes or spending weekends with their partners.”

With my final singles night of the month done, I reflect on the experience. It’s clear that there’s a craving for these types of events. Like many singles, I’m bored of conversations that go nowhere and waiting weeks to see if there’s physical chemistry. People are taking dating back into their own hands, bypassing algorithms for IRL connections – after lockdown removed the opportunity to date in-person, we’re eager to speed things up. It’s clear everyone is more committed to actually having a conversation – or at least a snog at the end of the night. While dating apps present the possibility of meeting someone in person, singles parties guarantee it, even if they don’t always end in a relationship.

Ultimately, I still haven’t been convinced to delete the holy trinity of dating apps just yet, but I’m more open to the possibility of where I might find someone than ever before. Hot girl summer, here I come.

*Names have been changed