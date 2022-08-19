If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Julia Fox, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Since becoming the name on everybody’s lips this year, she has continued to surprise and shock many.

From her quotable, viral moments (“I was Josh Safdie’s muse in Uncut Gems” will forever be embedded in my brain) and her dominatrix-esque style, to starring in an upcoming biopic about Hollywood hairdresser Carrie White to writing her own book (which she famously called “a masterpiece”), Fox is making sure that we continue to know who she is and that she has a whole lot going on – and now the star has made an unlikely turn and is sharing some relationship advice on social media.