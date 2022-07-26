How Leo season is impacting your dating life right now, whatever your star sign
The summer of love is about to hot up even more: welcome to Leo season.
Whether you’re a skeptic or not, astrology makes up a huge part of many people’s lives.
From checking compatibility with a partner to seeing what energies you should be inviting in and letting go of in the next season of your life, it provides a sense of comfort and guidance, particularly when it comes to navigating the minefield of modern dating.
And it’s continuing to grow in popularity. According to dating app Bumble, more than 1 million people in the UK have added the Zodiac badge to their profile, seeing a 53% increase in their average number of matches than those who did not.
What is Leo season?
Leos are considered the natural leaders of the zodiac, much like the lion that embodies their sign. Leos are radiantly joyful, liberal, fiercely proud and confident. According to astrology, Leo season is the period between 22 July and 22 August, bringing with it all things sex, passion, romance, fun, adventure and travel.
“A star sign’s ‘season’ in astrology is when the sun, the centre of our solar system, moves into that sign,” explains astrologist Marissa Malik.
“The sun provides a framework and general mood for that period of time, usually being about a month long. Each planet in our solar system has different signs that they feel the most ‘at home’ in, and for the sun, Leo is its favourite.
“That’s why Leo season makes it easier for us to embrace optimism, joy and bold behaviour. A sense of childlike wonder is restored to us and silver linings become much more abundant.”
Plus, Leo season is one of the rare periods in the year when the cosmic weather is clear. For those uninitiated, this means that all three of the personal planets (Mercury, Venus and Mars), which are essential to dating, will be direct, so you can meet new people without worrying about a retrograde (aka the apparent backward movement of a planet) muddying the communication or connection.
“There’s a major emphasis on generally embracing newness this Leo season,” Malik continues.
“Given the intense transits happening with the North Node, rebel planet Uranus and hasty Mars, we’re all going to be feeling the need to break free from traditions and manifest a future that bring us the most joy and happiness.
“The sun being in Leo is the perfect push towards behaviours that puts control of our lives back in our hands. Send that risky text to your crush, post a sexy selfie and speak your mind abundantly. Let the flames of Leo season boil your blood in the right way and open you up to finding the perfect summer love.”
How to make the most of Leo season
According to Malik, Leo is the sign that rules playfulness, fiery drama and our unabashed ability to demonstrate confidence in situations – no matter how deeply buried we may feel that part of us is.
“We’re going to be feeling a need to express ourselves without restriction when it comes to our words, aesthetics, spirits and truths,” she says. “‘I’ statements will take up more space in our vocabularies, so it’s important that we’re not bulldozing other people’s expressions in the process just because they look very different from our own. We can also expect drama to be stirred up during Leo season, so brace yourself for some complex and surprising events to occur.”
