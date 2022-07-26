Whether you’re a skeptic or not, astrology makes up a huge part of many people’s lives.

From checking compatibility with a partner to seeing what energies you should be inviting in and letting go of in the next season of your life, it provides a sense of comfort and guidance, particularly when it comes to navigating the minefield of modern dating.

And it’s continuing to grow in popularity. According to dating app Bumble, more than 1 million people in the UK have added the Zodiac badge to their profile, seeing a 53% increase in their average number of matches than those who did not.