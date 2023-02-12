However, comparing her experience as an 18-year-old swiping right when Tinder first came out in 2012 to now, Farrell explains that the endless cycle of talking, meeting and ghosting is causing people to succumb to “dating app burnout” and deleting their accounts forever.

Pointing to the lack of community accountability, Farrell argues that the anonymity of dating in the modern world makes it easier for people to treat others badly, because they have no mutual connections with them that might intervene and stand up to them.

“When you meet someone on an app and you have no mutuals, you can treat them terribly and no one will find out,” she writes. “Behaviours like this means people are starting to feel disposable.”