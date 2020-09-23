For a single woman on a date, 10pm is often a crucial time. It’s late enough to faux yawn and “call it a night” if things aren’t going well, but not too late to suggest “one more cheeky round?” if it looks like a tipsy snog is on the cards. It can basically be the make or break moment, where it becomes clear if you’re both into it or not.

I’m no expert on this stuff – the horror stories of dating apps, ghosting and gaslighting partners were enough to put me off dating for years. But the first lockdown taught me that I want to make up for lost time and finally start prioritising my dating life.