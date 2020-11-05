‘TV show-mancing’ is a new term that’s been coined by Tinder, who says that its users are spending virtual dates watching films or TV series together while on a video call.

The dating app reports that one in five 18-25 year olds have virtually watched TV together for a first date during lockdown and that this method was more likely to result in a second date than going on a virtual dinner and drinks date.

Tinder member data continued to identify that not only is this a fun, easy-going way to talk to someone but that it taps into a shared interest, as ‘Netflix’ consistently trends as one of the popular ‘Passions’ in the UK, (which is a way for members to show their interests on their Tinder profile).

And, when you think about it, this form of virtual date makes a lot of sense. Deciding which TV show to watch together means that you’ll immediately have something to talk about and as this subject is so broad, it’s one that will probably spark lots of other conversations starters around both of your favourite films and series.