For many, the last year has felt like a waste. Whether it be plans to go travelling that have been put on hold, the cancellation of a wedding or a big, milestone birthday left uncelebrated, it can feel like we’ve all lost a year of our lives.

And so, for some daters there’s a sense that it’s now more important than ever to be upfront about what they want from a relationship to avoid any mixed messages that could lead to disappointment further down the road.

This dating trend has been coined ‘honesty bombing’ by dating app Badoo, who say that new research shows that daters are done with time wasters.