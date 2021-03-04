On 17 March, it will have been five months since I last saw my boyfriend. At the beginning of the pandemic, we found ourselves living in two different places – him in London, me at my parents’ house on the south coast. At first, I didn’t think that would be too much of an issue, because we’d been together for four years and had done long distance before. It feels embarrassing to admit now, but I also assumed that things would blow over pretty quickly – that we’d spend a couple of months apart at the most.

Oh, how wrong I was. Over the last year, we’ve seen each other on two separate occasions – for a two-week period in the summer when restrictions lifted, and for a weekend in London in October. Between then, we’ve relied on a combination of texts, calls, memes and virtual dates to stay in touch.