Your love language forms your biggest dating deal-breakers – get to know yours
- Ellen Scott
- Published
Have you ever wondered why you’re so bothered by phubbing or get really annoyed when your partner hasn’t done the washing up? Your love language is likely to blame.
Understanding your love language – how you prefer to give and receive love – can be key to having happier and healthier relationships. It’s a means of getting to know why certain things will mean so much to you, and it gives your partner a bit of a cheat sheet on how to make sure you feel appreciated.
But you can also use your love language in the opposite way, to figure out what absolutely does not work for you.
As well as determining your biggest romantic green flags, your love language can dictate your dating deal-breakers, whether that’s a hatred of PDA or the act of phubbing.
“As individuals we have different love languages – different ways of expressing love, intimacy, connection and warmth to others,’ explains couples counsellor and psychosexual therapist Charlotte Simpson. “What one person experiences as a touching or moving gesture by their partner may go unnoticed by someone else. This is because we have all had different experiences in life; we all grew up in different environments, causing different emotional responses in each of us.
“While receiving compliments might make one person cringe, another might feel special and boosted in confidence. Similarly, being touched might be really important for one person in order to feel connected to another, but for someone else, it might make them feel suffocated.”
“Your love language reflects what really matters to you, your core values, your needs, your desires and aspirations,” Rhian Kivits, a sex and relationships expert and therapist, tells Stylist. “But most importantly it’s about how you most naturally give and receive love.
“The things you respond to or feel frustrated by may seem ‘small’ to someone else who doesn’t share your love language… but to you, they’re important and highly significant.”
That explains why something that would be no big deal to some people is an absolute no-no for you. With this in mind, let’s break down the five love languages and their corresponding deal-breakers.
The five love languages and their deal-breakers
Words of affirmation
What it means: You want and express love in the form of words – think compliments, saying ‘I love you’, lengthy texts and even emotional letters.
Your dating deal-breakers:
- They never compliment you
- They never say ‘thank you’
- They don’t say ‘I love you’ enough
- They struggle to express their feelings
- In conversation with other people, they talk about you like an acquaintance, not someone they adore
Quality time
What it means: You’re a fan of deep chats with no distractions, and your relationships thrive when it’s clear someone makes time for you. Regular date nights are key.
Your dating deal-breakers:
- They always prioritise work, friendships or family over time with you
- They don’t seem to be ‘present’ when you’re with them
- They’re looking at their phone or watching TV when you’re spending time with them
- Their diary is always jam-packed
- They arrange brief dates or cut dates short, making you feel rushed
- They don’t put in effort or creativity when coming up with dates
- They’re bad listeners
Physical touch
What it means: This one’s pretty self-explanatory: for you, love is expressed through physical intimacy, from handholding to regular sex. When you’re in physical contact with your partner, you feel emotionally connected.
Your dating deal-breakers:
- They don’t do PDA
- They skip foreplay
- They reject your initiations of physical touch (if your love language is physical touch, this really stings)
- They aren’t into hugging
- They don’t like sharing a bed
- They always have cold or clammy hands
- They call you clingy or OTT
Gifts
What it means: Those with the ‘gifts’ love language can get a bad rap. Yes, they love receiving gifts, but it’s not about monetary value. Instead, they appreciate the thought and effort that’s gone into a present. For you, the height of romance is someone giving you something sweet and telling you they saw it and thought of you.
Your dating deal-breakers:
- They give you a truly rubbish gift
- They give you something generic – it’s like they don’t know you at all
- They forget to give you a gift on a special occasion
- They never surprise you with little presents ‘just because’
- They give you money instead of choosing a present
- They call you superficial or greedy
- They’re stingy or too bogged down in who owes who what
Acts of service
What it means: For people with the acts of service love language, actions speak louder than words. Anything that makes your life a little easier is a win – someone making you a tea or doing the washing up (without being asked) when they can see you’re stressed out is the grandest proclamation of adoration.
Your dating deal-breakers:
- They don’t appreciate or recognise the things you do
- They don’t offer to help when you really want or need it
- They make themselves a meal or a cup of tea and don’t automatically make you one too (awful, just awful)
- They don’t pull their weight when it comes to life or household admin
- They aren’t willing to change up responsibilities or tasks when you’re feeling overwhelmed
- They call you needy or high maintenance
How to communicate your love language, needs and deal-breakers to someone you’re dating
Great, so you understand your love language and how this impacts what you crave in a relationship and what you absolutely detest. Now you need to communicate that to your partner.
“One good way to communicate your needs and deal-breakers is to bring up the topic of love languages in conversation,” Kivits suggests. “Not everyone has heard of ‘love languages’ but it’s a fascinating topic and quite easy to talk about once you get started.
“It helps to be curious about their love language as you talk: what makes them tick, what brings them joy, what makes them feel loved and connected, and this way it can feel natural to share about your own style.”
Sneaky. We like it.
And if you feel like your love- anguage-related desires aren’t being met, it can help to chat about it in the context of what you need in a relationship, rather than all the things your partner is doing wrong.
“When you feel like a partner isn’t ‘speaking your love language’ it can be helpful to explain what you’d really like from them in the context of what inspires you, what you recognise as loving behaviour and what makes you feel open and connected,” says Kivits.
“Complaining isn’t helpful as this simply makes the other person feel guilty. They may worry that they’re not good enough or start to wonder if they can ever make you happy.”
Don’t panic if your love language isn’t the same as your other half’s or if expressing love their way doesn’t come naturally – as long as you’re both making an effort to understand each other and show love in ways that feel wonderful, you’re on the right track.
Kivits adds: “Two people who have different love languages aren’t necessarily incompatible. But they may need to learn about each other’s love language and be prepared to adjust their behaviours in order to make sure they’re expressing their love and care for each other in ways that they each understand.
“When partners really understand each other’s love language they develop a shared language that supports their relationship. This is great because it’s how they can elicit the best responses from each other, find the balance together and be sure they’re meeting each other’s needs.”
Images: Getty