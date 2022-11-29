“As individuals we have different love languages – different ways of expressing love, intimacy, connection and warmth to others,’ explains couples counsellor and psychosexual therapist Charlotte Simpson. “What one person experiences as a touching or moving gesture by their partner may go unnoticed by someone else. This is because we have all had different experiences in life; we all grew up in different environments, causing different emotional responses in each of us.

“While receiving compliments might make one person cringe, another might feel special and boosted in confidence. Similarly, being touched might be really important for one person in order to feel connected to another, but for someone else, it might make them feel suffocated.”

“Your love language reflects what really matters to you, your core values, your needs, your desires and aspirations,” Rhian Kivits, a sex and relationships expert and therapist, tells Stylist. “But most importantly it’s about how you most naturally give and receive love.

“The things you respond to or feel frustrated by may seem ‘small’ to someone else who doesn’t share your love language… but to you, they’re important and highly significant.”

That explains why something that would be no big deal to some people is an absolute no-no for you. With this in mind, let’s break down the five love languages and their corresponding deal-breakers.