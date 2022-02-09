If you’ve been on any social media platform this week, you’ve probably come across The Tinder Swindler at some point.

The Netflix documentary that has captured the world’s attention follows the stories of a group of women who are tracking Shimon Hayut, a dating app user from Israel who conned them out of huge sums of money.

For two years, Hayut convinced women that he was wealthy billionaire Simon Leviev, luring his victims with lavish dates and using grand romantic gestures in the early stages of their relationships to gain their trust.