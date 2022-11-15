What does adopting ‘main character energy’ actually mean? You won’t struggle with it. In basic terms, main character energy is all about getting into a mindset where you put your wants, needs and priorities first in every dating situation – and go into each interaction with unashamed confidence. For example, if you’re not a big fan of waiting an ‘acceptable’ amount of time to text someone back, you might just do it straight away. Or if someone suggests a date location that is too far from your house, you might simply tell them it’s too far and ask them to provide an alternative.

I noticed that dig by the way. You were supposed to.

Rude. But I’m still intrigued. Does the main character energy trend simply apply to the way you behave in dating situations or can it influence the kinds of people you swipe right on, too? That’s a surprisingly good question. I think it can definitely apply to both! If you’re putting your wants, needs and priorities first, you might just be picky about the kinds of people you’re open to matching with – and end things with someone if they don’t tick all the boxes that you’ve got in mind.