‘Main character energy’ is the viral trend set to take over dating in 2023
If you’re getting back into dating for the first time in a while – or if you’re simply in need of a confidence boost – then embracing the ‘main character energy’ dating trend could be the perfect place to start.
Name: main character energy
Meaning: you’ve probably heard the term ‘main character energy’ before – it’s a term that’s dominated TikTok since the dawn of time – but in 2023, it’s hitting the dating scene. The dating version is not unlike the original viral trend in that it sees a person centre themselves as though they’re the protagonist in a film – but now, it’s about taking that same energy into the dating world and putting yourself first (no matter what).
Origin: as you might expect, the main character energy trend is big on TikTok, where the hashtag has over 307.7 million views. While some of the videos are focused on life in general – work, fashion, beauty, etc – more recently, they’ve been concerned with dating too, and it’s this shift that has led the dating platform Seeking.com to name main character energy as one of the key dating trends for 2023.
What does adopting ‘main character energy’ actually mean? You won’t struggle with it. In basic terms, main character energy is all about getting into a mindset where you put your wants, needs and priorities first in every dating situation – and go into each interaction with unashamed confidence. For example, if you’re not a big fan of waiting an ‘acceptable’ amount of time to text someone back, you might just do it straight away. Or if someone suggests a date location that is too far from your house, you might simply tell them it’s too far and ask them to provide an alternative.
I noticed that dig by the way. You were supposed to.
Rude. But I’m still intrigued. Does the main character energy trend simply apply to the way you behave in dating situations or can it influence the kinds of people you swipe right on, too? That’s a surprisingly good question. I think it can definitely apply to both! If you’re putting your wants, needs and priorities first, you might just be picky about the kinds of people you’re open to matching with – and end things with someone if they don’t tick all the boxes that you’ve got in mind.
Won’t some people find that a little… ruthless? Maybe. But isn’t it better to be clear and upfront with someone from the outset rather than taking ages to make up your mind? Also, it’s kind of fun to pretend you’re the centre of attention – if you’ve ever looked out the window of a car on a rainy day and pretended you’re in a music video, then this is the trend for you.
Do you need to pick a main character to model yourself on? If so, I’m definitely Carrie in her Sex And The City era. No questions asked. No, not really, but I guess if it works for you…
I think this trend was made for me. You certainly like being the centre of attention. After all, you’re the only one here whose words are in bold. But just remember that there’s a fine line to tread here – dating is a two-way street, and if you’re only thinking about yourself all the time, then you might struggle to build the kind of connection you need for a healthy relationship.
Yeah, yeah, whatever – just get ready to watch when someone falls madly in love with me at first glance. I can’t wait.
Image: Getty