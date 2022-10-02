So, it’s about being more proactive? Not exactly. Instead of spending evenings swiping endlessly, manifest-dating is more about identifying the type of person you’re interested in (for example, someone who loves a Sunday roast just as much as you, enjoys spending time with family or someone who is particularly career-orientated and passionate about what they do), imagining they’re out there waiting for you, and then keeping that image front and centre in your mind as you date.

Almost like a mental vision board. Sure. But remember, it’s not about envisioning one ‘perfect person’.

But I’d already narrowed my options down to Ryan Gosling and Idris Elba. Even if manifest-dating was about picking one person, both of those people are married.

A woman can’t dream? We’re getting off-topic.

Fine. So how exactly do you manifest-date? The key to manifest-dating is having a general idea about what you’re looking for – the kind of qualities and values you’d like to see in your future partner.