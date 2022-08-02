Why do some people manipulate the people they love? Usually, it’s about control and your partner’s inability to communicate their fears about the relationship in a constructive way. “All relationships are based on power and control,” Morgan says. “In healthy relationships, the power and control are balanced between the couple; however, in relationships where one partner feels the need for power or control they may resort to manipulation in order to exert or retain control and therefore power.”

If your partner wants your relationship to go a certain way or they want you to act a certain way, instead of risking a complicated conversation, they may end up using manipulative tactics to get you to do what they want. As Morgan puts it, “Manipulation is a way for one person to get what they want from the other person when that person doesn’t want to acquiesce.” For instance, if they don’t miss you when you go out with your friends on the weekend, they may end up using manipulation to trick you into thinking you’re deserting them rather than having an open conversation about how they’re feeling.