We’ve all heard the urban myth that long-term couples start to look more and more alike over time. After all, the more time you spend with someone, the more you pick up each other’s habits and turns of phrase. In fact, one 1987 study even found that decades of shared emotions and experiences could lead to similar wrinkle lines and facial features as couples aged together.

But now, a new study in Translational Psychiatry has shown that couples don’t just look more alike over time — they feel more alike, too. According to researchers from Charles University in Prague, long-term couples often exhibit similar mental health journeys over the course of their relationships.