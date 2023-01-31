So, what does mic dropping actually entail? While mic dropping may be easier than sitting down to have a conversation with someone, it still requires some work. Mic dropping doesn’t mean getting away scot-free with that break-up text – you still need to spell out why things aren’t working and send a message explaining this – you just don’t have to talk about it afterwards.

OK, but is that really any better than ghosting? I’d say it’s somewhere between ghosting and Caspering – the term coined by the sex and dating expert Alix Fox to describe a kind of ‘friendly ghosting’ where you drop someone a message to let them know things haven’t worked out. I guess it depends how far along on your dating journey you are. If you’ve been on a handful of dates and things aren’t that serious, mic dropping probably isn’t going to cause much harm. But if you leave it until later down the line, the person you’re dating probably won’t appreciate not being able to say a few words…

But what if they’re a walking red flag? That’s different. If someone’s making you feel uncomfortable or is being rude, you don’t owe them anything.