So, how does it actually work? Milestoning isn’t exactly complicated – it just requires you to swipe more frequently in the lead-up to a milestone event. It’s a lot of work, though: you might be talking to two, three, four or more people at once in order to find someone suitable for your big moment.

That sounds… Toxic? Yeah, it can be. I guess it depends on whether or not the milestoner intends to keep seeing their date after the big event has taken place – dropping someone as soon as the clock strikes midnight is pretty harsh, but if you’re going to keep things going, then it could just be a source of motivation to put yourself out there.

I was actually going to say genius. We have very different ways of seeing the world, don’t we?

Someone’s got to keep things interesting around here! Rude.