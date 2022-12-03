According to a survey by sofa-in-a-box brand Snug, the UK selected a night on the sofa as their number one date night, with people three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out.

It’s not all that surprising. Earlier this year, research by dating app Inner Circle found that the rising cost of living is causing 41% of us to go on fewer dates than we used to. And with UK inflation at its highest level since the 1980s, nearly half of those surveyed by Inner Circle said they’re now more selective about the dates they choose to go on.

As we move into the official cuffing season, the days are shorter and the temptation to sit on the sofa in the warmth grows ever more appealing. Because when the outside world is cold, dark and expensive, who can blame us for wanting to snuggle up on the sofa in front of our favourite shows, where the only choice we really have to make is between Wednesday and The White Lotus?