This surprising location has been voted the most popular for cosy winter dates in 2022
It seems like it’s all about simple, home comforts when it comes to dating in 2022.
2022 has been a bit of a wild year for dating. We started the year in lockdown, then had to navigate hot girl summer before being plunged into a cost of living crisis that has seen us reclaiming the joy of a “cheap date” and becoming much more cash-candid with our potential partners.
So in a year that we really have seen it all (open casting, anyone? Bae-realing?) what reigns supreme as the UK’s most popular date location? It turns out that to find the answer, we don’t have to look much further than our living rooms.
According to a survey by sofa-in-a-box brand Snug, the UK selected a night on the sofa as their number one date night, with people three times more likely to want to spend their evening on the sofa than out.
It’s not all that surprising. Earlier this year, research by dating app Inner Circle found that the rising cost of living is causing 41% of us to go on fewer dates than we used to. And with UK inflation at its highest level since the 1980s, nearly half of those surveyed by Inner Circle said they’re now more selective about the dates they choose to go on.
As we move into the official cuffing season, the days are shorter and the temptation to sit on the sofa in the warmth grows ever more appealing. Because when the outside world is cold, dark and expensive, who can blame us for wanting to snuggle up on the sofa in front of our favourite shows, where the only choice we really have to make is between Wednesday and The White Lotus?
Mind you, with energy prices rising at the rate they are, you will want plenty of blankets on hand to turn your couch into a cosied-up date night.
However, if Netflix and chill isn’t your idea of romance, fear not. Our guide featuring the best date ideas for couples to do at home will inspire you to try something different from the comfort of your own home.
