When it comes to dating, there’s nothing like the power of endless conversation.

After all, having the ability to talk to your potential partner for hours on end about everything under the sun is always a good sign, especially in those early stages – and nothing unifies us more than a shared love for pop culture – particularly for us millennials.

Whether it’s being able to reference a popular meme or a shared joke from our favourite nostalgic TV shows, these references can have a surprisingly positive impact on relationships and serve as a way to explore common ground and a shared love for things from the past. According to dating app Plenty of Fish, this aspect of dating is something that’s on the rise and has been coined ‘nostalgia-stanning’.