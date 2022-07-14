While you may be tempted to remove yourself from your phone altogether, this isn’t always practical. Instead, Cooper suggests setting boundaries with your dating apps. “Making sure you have a healthy sleep routine rather than sleeping with your tech can be very helpful as you can keep yourself rested rather than waking to check in on things that can disrupt your sleep,” she notes. “Disrupted sleep means you’re more prone to burnout too.”

Another way to reduce your online dating burnout is to change your approach to online dating altogether. While it can be scary, try to be honest in your dating profile and look for honesty from potential partners. This way, you’ll be less likely to exhaust yourself with endless unsuccessful dates.

“If you’re starting out dating and feel that you want to know more from someone rather than just read profile information, take the time to ask questions and encourage them to ask questions too,” says Cooper. “This can help you both to get to know each other on a more personal level.”