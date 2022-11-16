Fed up of always dating the same type? This is why you need to try “open casting” in 2023
Has your dating life started to feel like a broken record, with the same types of people being played on repeat? It may be time to try “open casting”.
Ambitious. Dark-haired. Outdoorsy. Tall. Musical. Family-orientated. Funny. Pretty much all of us have a type when it comes to potential partners, and we don’t always realise it. We might well consider ourselves open-minded, but if you look back at your past relationships, how many of them share physical similarities?
But while it’s common to find yourself in the pattern of swiping left on anyone not brunette, over a certain height or with tattoos, you also run the risk of your matches becoming anything but deliberate.
“We are often attracted to people we can relate to and who share similar backgrounds and beliefs to us,” explains Samantha Rowland-Jones, a matchmaker at Ignite Dating. “The partners we choose can be influenced from our early experiences with our primary caregivers, and it can also come down to something as simple as encountering a certain type of person more frequently in your everyday life.”
In a bid to overcome this dating autopilot, as part of their 2023 dating trends prediction, dating app Bumble has declared that “open casting” is the way forward instead. The opposite of typecasting, the trend involves moving away from set ideas about physical ‘types’ and embracing different appearances and personalities.
According to their research, over half (52%) of Bumble users in the UK are now more open to dating beyond their ‘type’. What’s more, one in four (28%) of us are placing less emphasis on dating people that others ‘expect’ us to, showing that once again, we’re learning to prioritise our own needs and boundaries.
Of course, it does make some sense to know what you are looking for as you navigate through the minefield of the modern dating world. The pool of potential matches is so large that it’s already a daunting task to embark on a search for love, especially if you are investing hours of scrolling on dating apps to find your perfect match.
However, according to Rowland-Jones, having a type is only really beneficial if you’re looking for traits and personality values which will help you form a meaningful connection. “Basing a search for love on looks alone risks you ultimately ending up having nothing in common,” she says.
If things aren’t going to plan in your dating life, it is important to decide if you’ve been dating the same type of person again and again with consistently negative results.
As Rowland-Jones explains: “There is always the danger of being so hung up on making sure prospective love interests meet your mental checklist of what you want, you end up seeing it as a dealbreaker if they don’t meet these precise requirements.”
“The main negative drawback towards having a specific type is the fact that sometimes this can create tunnel vision, meaning that you are potentially blocking out certain people to date with other attributes outside your type, which can actually be something you can learn to like,” agrees Charlotte Johnson, relationships expert at sex positive brand Mega Pleasure.
How to embrace “open casting” in your dating life
So you’ve decided to open-cast for your next date. How do you get started? The first step is to accept that this may be very different to what you are used to and try to embrace this new approach.
“You will come across types of people that you would not have connected with before and therefore will not used to this, but accept this and enjoy it,” says Johnson.
Rowland-Jones agrees. “It’s so important to be open-minded when you are looking through dating profiles. Remind yourself there is so much more to a successful partnership than physical attraction, and carefully read what they have to say to find out if you share those all-important values, interests and lifestyle that suggest compatibility,” she says.
“It’s all about being realistic about what’s important to you and building strong foundations for a relationship that will last, rather than basing a search for love purely on physical attraction or personality traits you view as essential. You may find it refreshing to date outside your normal type, enjoying plenty of fun and interesting dates with the sort of person you’d usually overlook.”
“To truly begin to date outside of our type, try to be open-minded and not caught up on finding specific qualities in a potential partner,” adds Maria Sullivan, relationship expert and vice president of Dating.com.
“In order to do so, focus more on how dating makes you feel emotionally, not just how physically attracted you are to a potential partner at first glance. Another important step is identifying the flaws in your previous dating types, so you can clearly identify them in future partners. Dating types and preferences are often a result of being too ‘in your head’ and overthinking the process, so remember to keep an open mind, go with the flow, and have fun meeting new types of people you might not have previously considered.”
Images: Getty