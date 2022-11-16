Ambitious. Dark-haired. Outdoorsy. Tall. Musical. Family-orientated. Funny. Pretty much all of us have a type when it comes to potential partners, and we don’t always realise it. We might well consider ourselves open-minded, but if you look back at your past relationships, how many of them share physical similarities?

But while it’s common to find yourself in the pattern of swiping left on anyone not brunette, over a certain height or with tattoos, you also run the risk of your matches becoming anything but deliberate.

“We are often attracted to people we can relate to and who share similar backgrounds and beliefs to us,” explains Samantha Rowland-Jones, a matchmaker at Ignite Dating. “The partners we choose can be influenced from our early experiences with our primary caregivers, and it can also come down to something as simple as encountering a certain type of person more frequently in your everyday life.”