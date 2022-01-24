So what do you do with an orbiter? Azimzadeh advises people to leave them alone. “You already know their game – just let it be.”

She adds that for those who tend to overanalyse things, you can also block them for your own wellbeing.

The videos, which gained over 29,000 likes, saw many share their experiences with being orbited and why they feel people do it.

One wrote: “People orbit also to boost their ego because they know they still have access to you,” while another said: “This just happened to me everything you said is true, also I know the game and that’s why I stop talking to him.”

“It’s true, I asked my ex why he still had girls he used to talk to on Snapchat and he said because he can always reach them if he needed to,” a third option. “This reminded me to not allow myself to just be an option for someone to float in and out when they feel like it.”