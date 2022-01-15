The premise is surprisingly simple. According to dating app Badoo, which coined the term, it all relates to seeing the world as your oyster as you start to embrace being single post break-up, which will come as music to the ears of many.

As the antidote to cuffing season, oystering encourages us to celebrate our freedom however it pleases us. Want a different date every night? Go for it. Looking to be wined and dined as you deserve? Make it happen.

Badoo’s research found that almost half of singletons feel excited to start dating again, and over 50% are ready to get 2022 off to a strong dating start. And with so many people adopting a “hard-ball dating” approach, it’s no surprise.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that getting back on the horse isn’t always, or the only solution to a break up. If your relationship has ended recently, take time to sit with your feelings – positive and negative – to help you reflect on the experience and what you can take from it. Does it make what you want, or more likely don’t want, any clearer? Is there a different approach you want to try next time?