It’s giving very ‘new year, new me’ vibes. I’m not usually the biggest fan of the whole ‘new year, new me’ message, but if people are rediscovering the joy in dating and meeting new people, then I’m all for it.

There’s just one problem – how do you overcome burnout in the first place? That’s definitely a tricky one, but there are ways to go about it. First things first, you’ll need to identify that you’re feeling burnt out.

Well, I’ve been feeling unmotivated, overwhelmed and generally ‘meh’ when I think about opening a dating app. Does that count? Those happen to be some of the key signs associated with dating burnout. Others include feeling lonely and experiencing confusion over your online and offline personalities.

I’m glad I’m such a textbook case. But what do I do now? There are lots of techniques you can turn to, but probably the most important step you can take is setting some good old-fashioned boundaries. Having notifications switched on for all your dating apps may ensure you don’t miss a message from the person you matched with last night, but it means you have to be on 24/7. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like the perfect recipe for feeling overwhelmed.