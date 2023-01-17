‘Potential projecting’ is the pitfall-ridden dating habit you’ll want to avoid
Ever found yourself obsessing over the potential of a new relationship or partner? You could be guilty of ‘potential projecting’.
Name: potential projecting
Meaning: when you get so carried away with the potential of a relationship or the person you’re dating that you stop paying attention to reality. For example, continuing to date someone who doesn’t wash their pillowcases because you’re too busy imagining picking out Muji sheets for your future flat in Peckham.
Origin: potential projecting is a term coined by Stylist.co.uk’s own deputy editor Ellen Scott. It taps into that sense of hope and slight delusion that comes with the start of a new relationship – and highlights the issues that can come from living in the future.
Isn’t potential projecting just being… hopeful? No – but I’m glad you asked. Potential projecting is one step further than being hopeful – it’s when you’re so invested in the relationship or person you’re dating that you spend time imagining all the ways things could change or work out for the better. While daydreaming and feeling hopeful about the future is OK, you need to balance that out by living in reality, but people who are potential projecting are often unable to do this.
I see. So, is potential projecting a bad thing? It can be, yes. When you spend so much time thinking about the potential of a relationship or someone you’re dating, it’s all too easy to become preoccupied with the future and lose sight of the reality in front of you. It’s all well and good imagining a future where you adopt five dogs and live in the house of your dreams, but if you find the person boring in the present, then your investment in the relationship becomes kind of redundant. It also makes it a lot easier to miss red flags or pretend they don’t exist – which can quickly become a problem.
Just to play devil’s advocate, isn’t there something to be said about believing in people? You love to play that game, don’t you? Sure, believing that people have the potential to change or be better is great – but if you spend all your time thinking about the imagined future when things might have changed, you’re unable to confront current issues and actually make things better. Plus, if you have to dream of all the ways things might change at the start of a relationship, maybe it’s not quite right.
I guess you could be setting yourself up for disappointment. Exactly! Chances are, the relationship or person you see as having potential probably won’t live up to all your expectations – and that can be really upsetting. Plus, spending so much time thinking about the potential of something can make you feel the need to control things, which is never good.
True – especially if you’re someone who already has control problems *cough cough*. I think we’re done here!
Images: Getty