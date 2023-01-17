‘Potential projecting’ is the pitfall-ridden dating habit you’ll want to avoid

Isn’t potential projecting just being… hopeful? No – but I’m glad you asked. Potential projecting is one step further than being hopeful – it’s when you’re so invested in the relationship or person you’re dating that you spend time imagining all the ways things could change or work out for the better. While daydreaming and feeling hopeful about the future is OK, you need to balance that out by living in reality, but people who are potential projecting are often unable to do this.

I see. So, is potential projecting a bad thing? It can be, yes. When you spend so much time thinking about the potential of a relationship or someone you’re dating, it’s all too easy to become preoccupied with the future and lose sight of the reality in front of you. It’s all well and good imagining a future where you adopt five dogs and live in the house of your dreams, but if you find the person boring in the present, then your investment in the relationship becomes kind of redundant. It also makes it a lot easier to miss red flags or pretend they don’t exist – which can quickly become a problem.