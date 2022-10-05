Name: priori-dating

Meaning: dating, but with purpose. Forget the days when you scrolled through dating apps swiping left and right with careless abandon – in the age of priori-dating, we’re getting serious. Focused. Ready to rumble. Defining our number one dating priority, and going after it. Unapologetically.

Origin: the term was coined by Laurel House – an eharmony relationship expert and dating coach – in a bid to help people build healthy, long-lasting relationships. Having watched people date with “a list of wants” for many years, House said she wanted to encourage people to “focus on what’s real”, and thus, priori-dating was born. The term even has its own website.

So, this is like… a thing. Sure – although don’t ask me to use it in a sentence. It’s almost like an antidote to the illusion of endless choice today’s dating apps give us – an approach which forces us to narrow down our options before we even start our evening swipe-sesh.