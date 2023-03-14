Dating Dictionary: why ‘quirkodisiacs’ could be the secret to a successful first date
Introducing ‘quirkodisiacs’ – the first date approach we never knew we needed.
Name: quirkodisiacs
Meaning: the quirky interests we tend to hide from others for fear of being judged, but potential partners actually tend to find really attractive when we own them.
Origin: quirkodisiacs was coined by the people over at Candy Crush Saga (yep, you read that right). The app conducted research that found that, while a massive 60% of us conceal our hobbies on a first date – with a third of us worrying that our date will find our interests unattractive or that revealing them will give them the ‘ick’ – 78% of us are likely to find someone more attractive if they own their interests from the outset.
But there’s a difference between, say, liking running, and having the world’s largest collection of, I don’t know, bookmarks. So how quirky are we talking? You always have to take things to the extreme, don’t you?
Let me ask my questions in peace, please. Fine. The study did spell out some of the main hobbies people are tempted to hide, though. The most popular ones were gaming – in particular, mobile gaming – listening to pop music and watching cartoons or anime. Other hobbies people admitted to hiding included playing board games and gardening.
OK, but I wouldn’t tell a stranger I’m obsessed with listening to Hannah Montana – so why should I tell a potential partner? If you’re looking for a relationship, there’s a chance the person you’re dating could become a big part of your life one day – so why obscure the quirkier parts of yourself from them to begin with? At the end of the day, dating is about sharing yourself with someone else – even the parts you’re insecure or nervous about.
There’s a difference between being open and oversharing, though. True – maybe keep that Hannah Montana habit in store for a couple of dates down the line.
OK, so we shouldn’t hide (most of) our quirks. But how on earth should we go about revealing them? That’s the hard part – especially if you’re feeling a little nervous – but knowing that the majority of people find these quirks attractive is a good place to start. According to Charlene Douglas, a sex and relationships expert who partnered with Candy Crush Saga to launch this research, sharing your hobby in a fun, light-hearted way, and explaining why you enjoy your hobby so much, is a good place to start.
That sounds kind of cute. Right? And if someone isn’t interested in you sharing your quirks, the chances are they weren’t the right person for you, anyway.
Images: Getty; Stylist design team