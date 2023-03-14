But there’s a difference between, say, liking running, and having the world’s largest collection of, I don’t know, bookmarks. So how quirky are we talking? You always have to take things to the extreme, don’t you?

Let me ask my questions in peace, please. Fine. The study did spell out some of the main hobbies people are tempted to hide, though. The most popular ones were gaming – in particular, mobile gaming – listening to pop music and watching cartoons or anime. Other hobbies people admitted to hiding included playing board games and gardening.

OK, but I wouldn’t tell a stranger I’m obsessed with listening to Hannah Montana – so why should I tell a potential partner? If you’re looking for a relationship, there’s a chance the person you’re dating could become a big part of your life one day – so why obscure the quirkier parts of yourself from them to begin with? At the end of the day, dating is about sharing yourself with someone else – even the parts you’re insecure or nervous about.

There’s a difference between being open and oversharing, though. True – maybe keep that Hannah Montana habit in store for a couple of dates down the line.