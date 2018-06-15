It may be the 21st century, with more and more people choosing to stay single than ever before, but there’s still a lot of pressure on women to conform to sexist and outdated narratives. They’re frequently asked why they haven’t settled down, warned that their biological clocks are ticking, and made to feel like bagging an engagement ring is the be-all and end-all of everything.

But, despite what some people might have you believe, being single is an awesome state of being – and one of the most empowering, too.