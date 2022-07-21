Identifying red flags in a potential partner isn’t always simple. When you’re in the whirlwind of a new relationship, it’s all too easy to let potentially toxic behaviours slide in favour of the excitement of romance.

But paying attention to someone’s red flags can help you identify whether the relationship you’re forging will be a healthy one. The only problem is knowing where to look.

Ever since the phrase ‘red flag’ cemented its place in dating terminology, it’s largely revolved around the way a potential partner behaves towards the person they’re dating. But what about the way they behave towards others?